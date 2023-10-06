Iowa Utilities Board to hold meeting in November in Clear Lake regarding proposed Alliant Energy rate increase

CELAR LAKE — The Iowa Utilities Board will hold a public meeting in early November in Clear Lake regarding a proposed increase in Iowa electric and natural gas base delivery rates filed with the IUB by Interstate Power & Light Company, a subsidiary of Alliant Energy.

The public meeting will allow Alliant customers to express their views about the proposed general rate increases and comment on the overall quality of Alliant’s service.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday November 7th at 6 o’clock at the Surf Ballroom. Two other in-person meetings will be held in Cedar Rapids on November 6th and Creston on November 8th. There will also be a virtual meeting on Thursday November 9th on the Iowa Utilities Board website.