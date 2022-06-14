Iowa Utilities Board hears concerns about carbon pipeline
DES MOINES — An attorney for the Iowa Utilities Board says the staff is reviewing several items in Carbon Solutions’ proposal to construct approximately 681 miles of pipeline through Iowa to carry liquified carbon dioxide. A couple of people spoke during the public comment period of the IUB meeting about pipeline concerns.
Cynthia Hansen and her siblings own a century farm in Shelby County in western Iowa. “We have landowners who are being what we considered harassed by the land agents who are showing up multiple times when they’ve already been told no that the landowner is not interested in signing for voluntary easements,” she says.
Hansen had another concern as well. “We have surveyors who are showing up even though landowners have not signed or have not received proper notice, and have not accepted proper notice through the U-S mail. And we would like to see that stopped,” Hansen says.
She says two people have told her that their elderly family members in the nursing home have been approached multiple times by landowners or land agents, even though they have told them no.
IUB chair Geri Huser told Hansen there is a way to deal with these issues. “You have the right to file in the docket if there are situations that are arising that you believe are outside the statutory framework for proceeding of this type,” Huser says.
She says the Board’s legal counsel would then review those filings to make a determination on how to proceed. “Whether or not there’s any jurisdiction that the Iowa Utilities Board has to take action related to those complaints or situations that are arising,” she said.
Hansen and another speaker asked about the number of landowners involved and how to get that information. They also expressed concern that last-minute changes would not allow them to take action before the proceedings began. Huser said they can talk with the IUB staff and get an update on the landowners, and the Board’s attorney said they will have all the information updated before moving forward.