Iowa unemployment rate remains 2.4 percent, 3rd lowest in US
By KGLO News
|
Apr 19, 2019 @ 11:33 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s unemployment rate remained at 2.4 percent in March, a rate that hasn’t changed for five months.

Iowa Workforce Development reported Friday that the jobless rate held steady, where it has been since October 2018.

The rate is the third-lowest in the country, tied with New Hampshire and behind Vermont and North Dakota.

The number of residents with jobs rose by about 5,400 from the February figure, but the number of unemployed people also rose slightly.

Iowa’s rate compares to a national unemployment rate of 3.8 percent in March.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Prosecutors ask to drop charges against men accused in Mason City stabbing AP: Failures caused toxic gas leak at Iowa police academy Bankers survey: March floods in Midwest hitting farmers hard Property tax limits under debate in Iowa legislature Iowa lawmakers respond to evolution of canned cocktails Iowa governor says $1.6 billion flood damage estimate to rise