Iowa unemployment rate drops slightly in February

DES MOINES — The unemployment rate in Iowa slightly dipped in February. Iowa Workforce Development says February’s rate fell to 2.9% from 3.0% in January. The national unemployment rate increased from 3.4 to 3.6% in February.

The number of unemployed Iowans decreased to 50,100 in February from 51,200 in January. The total number of working Iowans increased by 1300 in February and was 3900 higher compared to a year ago.

Iowa Workforce Development says Iowa’s economy is now 8400 jobs above the level seen prior to the pandemic. Iowa’s labor force participation rate remained at 68.1% in February, up a tenth of a percent compared to a year ago.