      Weather Alert

Iowa to shutter state-run coronavirus Test Iowa in July

Jun 17, 2021 @ 11:34am
Governor Kim Reynolds visited the Test Iowa site in Osage on June 16, 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa is ending its Test Iowa coronavirus testing program next month saying demand has fallen for testing at the state-funded drive-thru and clinic sites. 

State public health officials say demand for testing is at its lowest levels in more than a year since vaccine is now widely available and virus activity has significantly decreased.

About 400 tests are done each day at the 17 drive-thru and clinic sites, far less than the more than 6,000 tests a day at peak virus activity in November. 

The plan is to provide free at-home test kits once the state test sites close on July 16. 

Health care providers, pharmacies, and other retail testing sites also will continue to offer tests.

