Iowa to return $21 million in virus aid used for IT project

Dec 15, 2020 @ 5:54am

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds says the state is returning $21 million of federal coronavirus aid money it planned to spend on upgrading state information technology systems. 

Reynolds says she has directed the Iowa Department of Management to return the money to the state’s virus relief fund by Friday. The funds were initially allocated for payments related to Workday, a cloud-based human resources, finance, and planning system being implemented to modernize the state’s IT infrastructure. 

She says U.S. Treasury officials initially indicated it was an allowable expense but is now saying it is not. 

Iowa received $1.25 billion from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and must allocate the remaining $47.3 million by Dec. 30.

