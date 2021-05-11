      Weather Alert

Iowa to get $1.48B in federal coronavirus assistance money

May 11, 2021 @ 4:59am

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa will get $1.48 billion in aid under the federal government’s plan to help states hit by the coronavirus pandemic. 

The U.S. Treasury Department announced a state-by-state funding breakdown for President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, an effort to restore jobs lost during the pandemic and replenish the coffers of governments that saw huge declines in tax revenue. 

The plan will distribute $350 billion to state, local, territorial and tribal governments. The Treasury Department says governments can use the money to cover local public health costs, address the economic impacts of the pandemic and replace lost tax revenue. 

They can also spend it on premium pay for essential workers and water, sewer and broadband infrastructure projects.

For the latest

Trending
Development group purchasing Southbridge Mall, wants to transform into family entertainment complex
Mason City man pleads guilty to prostitution
City of Mason City's Finance Director dies
Suspended sentence for Eagle Grove man accused of breaking into home of former Mitchell County Sheriff
Mason City woman accused of pocketing over $1,500 from local fast food restaurant