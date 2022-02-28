Iowa to ban sales of Russian-produced booze
DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds today announced the state is banning the sales of any Russian-produced alcoholic liquor products to demonstrate the state’s solidarity with the people of Ukraine.
Reynolds directed the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division to remove any Russian-produced alcoholic liquor products from its wholesale purchase list. On or before March 1st, all delisted products will be posted on the ABD’s website.
Iowa is one of 17 states that controls the sale of alcoholic liquor at the wholesale end. Iowa law states that the ABD has the authority to determine the brands of products available to retailers.
Reynolds is also calling for the Iowa Sister States organization to end Iowa’s sister state relationship with Stavrapool Krai, Russia, and to provide recommendations for enhancing its sister state relationship with Cherkasy Oblast, Ukraine.