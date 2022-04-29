      Breaking News
Iowa teen charged with killing teacher seeks juvenile trial

Apr 29, 2022

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The attorney for an Iowa 17-year-old accused of helping a classmate kill their high school Spanish teacher has argued that his case should be moved from adult to juvenile court. 

Such a move could allow Jeremy Goodale to dodge a long prison sentence; He would be released at age 18. 

Goodale’s attorney requested the move during a hearing Thursday. Goodale and classmate Willard Miller are charged with murder in the beating death of Fairfield High School Spanish teacher Nohema Graber in November. 

Goodale was 16 at the time. Miller, who is 16, also wants his case to be sent to juvenile court.

