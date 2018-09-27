Iowa taking ‘steps’ on two officials who kept misconduct quiet

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A spokeswoman for Gov. Kim Reynolds says the state is taking “appropriate steps” after a report found that two high-ranking Iowa Finance

Authority officials witnessed sexual misconduct by the director but failed to report it.

An independent investigation released last week concluded that agency lobbyist Wes Peterson and Iowa Title Guaranty director Tara Lawrence knew of “egregious acts” of wrongdoing by former IFA Director Dave Jamison, including watching him grab a colleague’s breasts.

The report alleged that Peterson yelled at the victim after Jamison’s firing in March, and that Lawrence refused to cooperate with the investigation.

Both Peterson and Lawrence appear to still be employed in six-figure jobs, but IFA officials haven’t returned messages seeking comment on their status for days.

Governor’s office press secretary Brenna Smith said Wednesday that “appropriate steps are being taken” but declined comment on what those were.