Iowa Supreme Court to hold oral arguments in Forest City in April
By KGLO News
Mar 7, 2019 @ 9:03 AM

FOREST CITY — The Iowa Supreme Court has scheduled a special session to hear oral arguments in Forest City next month.

The court will hear arguments in two companion cases that involve a Palo Alto county couple against the Iowa Utilities Board and that county’s board of supervisors. Bertha and Stephen Mathis have been challenging the rulings by both boards regarding a MidAmerican Energy wind turbine project.

The proceedings will take place in the Bowman Fine Arts Center at 225 John K. Hanson Drive on Tuesday April 2nd at 7 o’clock. A public reception with the Supreme Court justices in the performing arts center will follow the oral arguments.

