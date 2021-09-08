Iowa Supreme Court says they won’t review Charles City man’s sexual abuse convictions and sentences
CHARLES CITY — The Iowa Supreme Court has turned down a Charles City man’s appeal of his sexual abuse convictions.
James Boehmer of Charles City was accused of sexual contact with a child between 2014 and 2017. A Floyd County jury in December 2019 found Boehmer guilty of indecent contact with a child and lascivious conduct with a minor, but found him not guilty of lascivious acts with a child.
District Judge Christopher Foy sentenced Boehmer to two years in prison on the indecent contact with a child charge, and one year in jail on the lascivious conduct charge, with the sentences to be served back-to-back. Boehmer had appealed to the Iowa Court of Appeals with that court ruling in April that the convictions were valid but remanded the case back to district court for resentencing.
The Court of Appeals ruled that both parties agreed that the consecutive sentences should have melded into a single three-year sentence in the custody of the Iowa Department of Corrections and not in the Floyd County Jail.
Boehmer asked for a further appeal of his case to the Iowa Supreme Court, which denied his request on Friday.