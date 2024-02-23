Iowa Supreme Court rules lawmakers have some immunity from releasing information

DES MOINES — The Iowa Supreme Court has ruled in the first review of whether state lawmakers have immunity when it comes to releasing information on their discussions.

The League of Latin American Citizens of Iowa (LULAC) served subpoenas on several legislators seeking copies of communications they had related to changes in the state voting law. LULAC wants the information for its lawsuit that claims the changes were unconstitutional and meant to discriminate against some voters. Lawmakers argued they are protected by a legislative privilege under the Iowa Constitution.

The Iowa Supreme Court says an individual legislator’s intent is not relevant to LULAC’s claims at this point in the case. The Supreme Court says legislators do have a privilege to not reveal the information in this case, but stop short of saying the legislative privilege is absolute.