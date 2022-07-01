      Weather Alert

Iowa Supreme Court reverses precedent on Iowa pig farm lawsuits

Jul 1, 2022 @ 5:15am

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court has reversed a long-standing precedent that allowed landowners to sue for damages when a neighboring hog farm causes water pollution or odor problems that affect quality of life. 

A majority of the court concluded Thursday that a 2004 decision was wrong. The reversal is a significant blow to property owners who live in rural areas who want to take legal action over expanding hog farms. 

It’s a victory for the agriculture industry in Iowa because it strengthens the immunity law protecting livestock farmers from nuisance lawsuits.

Iowa is the nation’s leading pork producer with 23 million pigs.

