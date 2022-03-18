Iowa Supreme Court orders Charles City man to be resentenced on lascivious acts charges after prosecutors broke plea agreement
CHARLES CITY — The Iowa Supreme Court has vacated a decision by the Iowa Court of Appeals and ordered that a Charles City man who entered an Alford plea to a charge of lascivious acts with a minor be resentenced.
41-year-old Shane Davis was charged in late October 2019 with lascivious acts and indecent contact with a child after being accused of having sexual contact with two minor children in July or August of that year. Davis filed an Alford plea to the charges in December 2020. With an Alford plea, a person does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a likely conviction. Davis was sentenced in January 2021 to five years on the lascivious acts charge and two years on the indecent contact charge, with the sentences to run consecutively.
Davis in an appeal stated that a plea agreement obligated prosecutors to follow the sentencing recommendations of a pre-sentencing investigation report, which recommended suspended sentences. Davis lost an appeal of his conviction in the Iowa Court of Appeals this past August, with the court stating that he had no right of appeal because he failed to establish good cause in his case.
The Iowa Supreme Court in a split decision issued earlier today said prosecutors breached the plea agreement by not mentioning anything about suspended sentences during a sentencing hearing. The Court ordered that the Court of Appeals decision be vacated, affirmed the convictions of Davis, but vacated his sentence and ordered the case back to district court for resentencing by a different judge.