      Weather Alert

Iowa Supreme Court allows trial without defendant present

Feb 11, 2022 @ 10:59am

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Supreme Court says some misdemeanor trials can be held without the defendant present in cases where the person on trial is intentionally trying to delay justice. 

The court upheld the conviction of a Le Mars man who was charged with driving while intoxicated in 2017. Randall Hurlbut’s trial was delayed three times and he didn’t show up for his trial in February 2020, saying he couldn’t get a ride. 

The judge proceeded without him and he was convicted. He appealed, saying his constitutional right to face his accuser was violated. 

The state Supreme Court concluded in such cases that defendants cannot try to delay justice by not showing up for trial.

For the latest

Trending
Law enforcement looking for missing Mason City woman
Mason City woman accused of stabbing given suspended prison sentence
Clear Lake man is victim of Cedar Falls shooting, two Mason City men continue to be jailed
Third person arrested in Clear Lake convenience store robbery
Plea change hearing set for Mason City man accused of going 136 MPH on Interstate 35, assaulting a state trooper
Connect With Us