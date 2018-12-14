Iowa Supreme Court agrees with using risk assessment tools in sentencing three local men

MASON CITY — The Iowa Supreme Court has upheld the district court decisions in the cases of three north-central Iowa men who objected that they were improperly sentenced by using risk assessment tools.

In a Cerro Gordo County case, 27-year-old Montez Guise of Mason City pleaded guilty in February of last year to second-degree burglary and was sentenced to ten years in prison after kicking open the door of the home of an ex-girlfriend who had a no-contact order against him.

In another Cerro Gordo County case, 29-year-old Mitch Buesing of Mason City pleaded guilty last year to first-degree theft and second-degree theft stemming from a pair of Mason City cases in 2016 and 2017. He was sentenced to a total of 15 years in prison on those charges.

In a Floyd County case, 25-year-old Sean Gordon of Charles City pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual abuse after being accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old female in June 2016 and was sentenced to ten years in prison.

All three men appealed their sentences, challenging the district court’s use of a risk assessment tool to determine their sentence. The Court of Appeals reviewed the cases of Guise and Gordon earlier this year, and in May issued a ruling agreeing with their argument and ordered that their cases be sent back to district court for re-sentencing. Prosecutors appealed those decisions to the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court issued rulings in all three cases this morning, affirming the district court judgments, stating that the district court did not use an unproven or unprosecuted offense during their sentencings. The Supreme Court says the defendants if they wish may bring separate actions for post-conviction relief claiming ineffective assistance of counsel based on due process.