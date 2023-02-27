Iowa State University gets 169 confiscated baby tarantulas

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Baby tarantulas have invaded Iowa State University. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service donated 169 of them this month to the school in Ames after confiscating them.

Tarantulas are one of many animals trafficked in the illegal pet trading industry.

The tarantulas, some not much bigger than a fingernail, arrived on Valentine’s Day and were carefully unboxed by university’s Insect Zoo staff and student workers.

The school said ten of the tarantulas went to its 17-acre property, called Reiman Gardens. The rest will be raised in the school’s Insect Zoo.

About half will remain there and the other half will be traded to other zoos when they grow big enough.