Iowa State pays $125K to settle ex-administrator’s lawsuits

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State University has paid $125,000 to settle two lawsuits brought by a former university administrator who accused the school of blocking her efforts to investigate sexual assault reports.

The university says the State Appeal Board approved the settlement with Robinette Kelley on Monday.

The settlement resolves two lawsuits Kelley filed. She was the university’s equal opportunity and Title IX director who was fired in October 2015. She now works for North Carolina State University.

She alleged in the lawsuits that she knew Iowa State was not complying with Title IX, the federal law that requires public schools to provide equal opportunities to students regardless of sex. Kelley alleges the university tried to intimidate her and coerce her into ignoring her compliance concerns.

The university denied her allegations.