Iowa State paying admissions official to look for other jobs
AMES, Iowa (AP) — For the second time this academic year, a public university in Iowa is paying an administrator to stay home and look for other jobs as part of a legal agreement to quit and not sue.
Iowa State University is paying former senior admissions official Consuela Cooper to telecommute until June 15 or until she finds a new job, whichever comes first.
In addition to paying her salary, the school agreed to let Cooper continue using its time and equipment and to pay up to $5,000 for a private outplacement firm to help with her job search. The agreement says she “must be available” during work hours for any necessary video meetings, and phone and email communications.
Cooper has agreed to resign and “not to seek or accept employment with the university at any time in the future.”
It’s similar to a deal the University of Iowa reached with its new chief diversity officer last August