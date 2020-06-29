      Weather Alert

Iowa State Fair to host ‘special edition’ for FFA and 4H members

Jun 29, 2020 @ 8:37am
The Grand Concourse of the Iowa State Fair

Due to COVID-19, the Iowa State Fair will not go on this summer, but something called the 2020 Fair Special Edition is now on the schedule.

The state fair’s website says the special edition will be held at the fairgrounds in Des Moines over three weekends in August. It’ll be an opportunity for only FFA and 4-H members to showcase their animals. The site says the edition will focus on the superior showmanship, hard work, and determination of Iowa’s youth. Each club will have the traditional categories, including cattle, horses, goats, poultry, rabbits, sheep and swine. The fair says it will follow all recommendations for social distancing, hand washing and sanitization.

Learn more: https://www.iowastatefair.org/participate/competition/how-to-enter/

