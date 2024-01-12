Iowa Senate Democratic Leader Jochum won’t seek reelection

DUBUQUE — Pam Jochum, the Democratic leader in the Iowa Senate, will not run for reelection.

Jochum, who was chosen in June by Senate Democrats to be their leader, made the announcement this morning. Jochum has represented Dubuque in the Iowa legislature since 1993, first as a member of the House and she’s been a state senator since 2009.

Jochum served four years as Senate President when Democrats were in the majority. She’s one of three women to have served as senate president — but the only Democratic woman to do so.

“In my lifetime I’ve cracked a few ceilings. I’m not so sure they’re glass. Sometimes they feel like marble,” Jochum told Radio Iowa in December. “…In fact, I was the first woman from Dubuque to get elected to the Iowa legislature.”

Jochum, who is 69, said in a written statement released this morning that she’s “excited to pass the torch to a new generation of leaders.”