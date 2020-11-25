      Breaking News
Iowa sees most COVID deaths reported in a 24-hour period

Iowa sees most COVID deaths reported in a 24-hour period

Nov 25, 2020 @ 11:01am

DES MOINES — Iowa today recorded its largest single-day increase in reported COVID-19 deaths.

In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 47 more deaths statewide to bring the pandemic total to 2271. Four of those deaths were reported in our listening area — one each in Cerro Gordo, Butler, Franklin and Kossuth counties — to bring the area’s death total to 125. There have been 42 deaths in Cerro Gordo, 20 in Franklin, and five each in Butler and Kossuth.

275 more positive cases were reported in our listening area in the same 24 hour period while 104 more people have recovered.

The listening area’s active case count moved up 168 to 5523. 1869 of those active cases are in Cerro Gordo County.

The 10-county 14-day average positivity rate slightly decreased from 22.5% Tuesday to 22.3% today.

The number of people hospitalized in the north-central medical region dropped from 101 on Tuesday to 86 today. 12 are in an intensive care unit, while eight are on a ventilator.

3365 more cases of COVID-19 were identified statewide in the same 24 hour period to bring the overall total to 218,947.

 

 

Deaths
New
Cerro Gordo 42 1
Butler 5 1
Floyd 14
Franklin 20 1
Hancock 7
Kossuth 5 1
Mitchell 4
Winnebago 23
Worth
Wright 5
Area Total 125 4

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 3371 73
Butler 950 37
Floyd 1002 28
Franklin 703 16
Hancock 831 18
Kossuth 975 20
Mitchell 762 44
Winnebago 889 13
Worth 341 4
Wright 1192 22
Area Total 11016 275

 

 

Active Cases 11/25/20
 Active Cases 11/20/20
Active Cases 11/1/20
Cerro Gordo 1869 1717 477
Butler 492 413 82
Floyd 509 389 60
Franklin 285 247 42
Hancock 445 416 134
Kossuth 477 430 176
Mitchell 465 419 119
Winnebago 370 359 192
Worth 190 175 46
Wright 421 378 182
Area Total 5523 4943 1510

 

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 1460 49
Butler 453 1
Floyd 479
Franklin 398
Hancock 379 15
Kossuth 493 10
Mitchell 293 7
Winnebago 496 8
Worth 151 3
Wright 766 11
Area Total 5368 104

 

14-day average positivity rate %
Cerro Gordo 23.5
Butler 19.4
Floyd 23.7
Franklin 19.9
Hancock 22.6
Kossuth 22.9
Mitchell 24.3
Winnebago 22.8
Worth 16.3
Wright 21.4
Area Average 22.3
For the latest

Trending
Death at Cerro Gordo County Jail investigated
Four north-central Iowans dead of COVID, active cases increase by 300 over the weekend in north-central Iowa
Community Health Center moving COVID test site
North-central Iowa sees 10,000th COVID case -- Cerro Gordo County passes 3000 mark -- state goes over 200K since start of pandemic
Hinson says people expect Trump to be able to pursue ‘legal remedies’