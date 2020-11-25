Iowa sees most COVID deaths reported in a 24-hour period
DES MOINES — Iowa today recorded its largest single-day increase in reported COVID-19 deaths.
In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 47 more deaths statewide to bring the pandemic total to 2271. Four of those deaths were reported in our listening area — one each in Cerro Gordo, Butler, Franklin and Kossuth counties — to bring the area’s death total to 125. There have been 42 deaths in Cerro Gordo, 20 in Franklin, and five each in Butler and Kossuth.
275 more positive cases were reported in our listening area in the same 24 hour period while 104 more people have recovered.
The listening area’s active case count moved up 168 to 5523. 1869 of those active cases are in Cerro Gordo County.
The 10-county 14-day average positivity rate slightly decreased from 22.5% Tuesday to 22.3% today.
The number of people hospitalized in the north-central medical region dropped from 101 on Tuesday to 86 today. 12 are in an intensive care unit, while eight are on a ventilator.
3365 more cases of COVID-19 were identified statewide in the same 24 hour period to bring the overall total to 218,947.
|
|Deaths
|
|Cerro Gordo
|42
|1
|Butler
|5
|1
|Floyd
|14
|
|Franklin
|20
|1
|Hancock
|7
|
|Kossuth
|5
|1
|Mitchell
|4
|
|Winnebago
|23
|
|Worth
|
|
|Wright
|5
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|125
|4
|
|
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|3371
|73
|Butler
|950
|37
|Floyd
|1002
|28
|Franklin
|703
|16
|Hancock
|831
|18
|Kossuth
|975
|20
|Mitchell
|762
|44
|Winnebago
|889
|13
|Worth
|341
|4
|Wright
|1192
|22
|
|
|
|Area Total
|11016
|275
|
|
|Active Cases 11/20/20
|
|Cerro Gordo
|1869
|1717
|477
|Butler
|492
|413
|82
|Floyd
|509
|389
|60
|Franklin
|285
|247
|42
|Hancock
|445
|416
|134
|Kossuth
|477
|430
|176
|Mitchell
|465
|419
|119
|Winnebago
|370
|359
|192
|Worth
|190
|175
|46
|Wright
|421
|378
|182
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|5523
|4943
|1510
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|1460
|49
|Butler
|453
|1
|Floyd
|479
|
|Franklin
|398
|
|Hancock
|379
|15
|Kossuth
|493
|10
|Mitchell
|293
|7
|Winnebago
|496
|8
|Worth
|151
|3
|Wright
|766
|11
|
|
|
|Area Total
|5368
|104
|
|
14-day average positivity rate %
|Cerro Gordo
|23.5
|Butler
|19.4
|Floyd
|23.7
|Franklin
|19.9
|Hancock
|22.6
|Kossuth
|22.9
|Mitchell
|24.3
|Winnebago
|22.8
|Worth
|16.3
|Wright
|21.4
|
|
|Area Average
|22.3