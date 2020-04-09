Iowa sees largest single-day report of new COVID-19 cases — Reynolds thanks Mason City company for making PPE
JOHNSTON — 125 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported to state officials, bringing the total number of Iowa cases identified so far in the pandemic to 1270 in 79 counties. It’s Iowa’s largest single-day report of new cases since the pandemic began.
State officials say two more people have died, one elderly and one older adult in Linn County, making for a total of 29 total deaths. 115 people remain hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 476 people recovered.
One more case of COVID-19 has been reported in our area, a middle-aged adult aged 41-60 years old, in Cerro Gordo County. That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 13 in Cerro Gordo County and 24 total cases in our immediate listening area.
Governor Reynolds recognized a Mason City company as well as the state’s prison industries unit for helping to replenish Iowa’s personal protective equipment supply. “Iowa’s own Department of Corrections and the Iowa prison industries have now produced more than 25000 masks, 3000 gowns, 5000 face shields and 7000 gallons of hand sanitizer. Dimensional Graphics, a manufacturer in Mason City, is producing 100,000 face shields that will begin arriving this week to the state stockpile and distributed to healthcare and long-term care facilities in need.”
Reynolds thanked state workers for getting those PPEs out to where they’re needed as soon as possible. “I want to again just say thanks to Homeland Security, the Iowa National Guard, the Iowa Department of Transportation and the Iowa Department of Public Safety for ensuring that as soon as those PPEs come into the state stockpile, it is being loaded on trucks and delivered to where it’s needed. To date, the state has made 353 deliveries across all 99 counties.”
The Dimensional Group has been working with Angstrom Precision Molding and the Iowa State University Center for Industrial Research and Service to start manufacturing a new face shield and halo component that will be available to doctors and nurses. Production was scheduled to begin on Wednesday with shipments to hospitals and facilities starting on Friday.