Iowa sees 14 more COVID-19 deaths, highest one-day total so far — new cases confirmed in our area
DES MOINES — Governor Reynolds announced 302 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state for a total now of 7145 cases. 89% of the new cases in today’s report are from the 22 counties where restrictions will remain in place until May 15th.
14 more deaths were reported, the highest one-day total reported so far, with the Iowa death toll increasing to 162. Today’s report shows 269 confirmed cases have recovered for a total now of 2697.
Locally, there were two new cases in today’s report. Butler County has a new case in an 18-40 year old, while Kossuth County has a new case in a person aged 41-60. Today’s report shows a removal of a case from Wright County, while the case reported by Floyd County health officials on Wednesday does not show up in today’s report.
Including the first Floyd County case, the number of total cases in our immediate listening area is now up to 39. 14 of the cases are from Cerro Gordo County; nine from Butler; three each from Hancock and Wright; two each from Franklin, Kossuth, Mitchell and Winnebago; and single cases in Floyd and Worth. Of those 39 cases in our listening area, 23 have fully recovered.
|Confirmed Cases
|Child
|Adult (18-40)
|Middle (40-60)
|Older (60-80)
|Elderly (81+)
|
|Total
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|
|2
|6
|6
|
|
|14
|
|12
|Butler
|
|3
|4
|2
|
|
|9
|
|1
|Floyd
|
|
|
|1
|
|
|1
|
|
|Franklin
|
|1
|1
|
|
|
|2
|
|1
|Hancock
|
|
|1
|2
|
|
|3
|
|2
|Kossuth
|
|1
|1
|
|
|
|2
|
|1
|Mitchell
|
|
|2
|
|
|
|2
|
|2
|Winnebago
|
|1
|1
|
|
|
|2
|
|2
|Worth
|
|
|1
|
|
|
|1
|
|1
|Wright
|
|2
|1
|
|
|
|3
|
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|0
|10
|18
|11
|0
|
|39
|0
|23