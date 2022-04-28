Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate discusses “Iowa Businesses Against Trafficking” program in Mason City today
MASON CITY — Iowa’s Secretary of State was in Mason City today to visit with business leaders about a program to help combat human trafficking.
Paul Pate says they started the “Iowa Businesses Against Trafficking” program since human trafficking has had a tremendous impact on our communities. Pate says they’ve been challenging businesses to become more aware about the problem and to help do something about it. “We’ve had over 500 businesses since we launched this jump on board, many organizations like the restaurant associations, the motor truckers, the Association of Business and Industry, and now the Mason City Chamber of Commerce and businesses here in your own community. They are taking the challenge on and they are going to learn more about it and join us in doing something about it on the local level, and that’s the message we want to put out there.”
While many people associate sexual activity with human trafficking, Pate says labor trafficking is also a huge problem where individuals perform labor or services through the use of force, fraud or coercion. “Trafficking to me is modern-day slavery, it’s what it is. Whether it’s for sex or labor in general, it’s wrong, because people aren’t willingly entering into this job. We see it unfortunately, and it’s not all what you might think of illegals coming in and being manipulated into the workforce. There are those who are here legally as well and they are being misused and taken advantage of, and that’s not a good thing for anybody.”
Pate says sex trafficking also continues to be a problem in Iowa. “It’s everything from sadly our children who are being taken advantage of and preyed on, to women and young boys and men, we just need to step up and say enough is enough, we aren’t going to let them get away with it. We want to raise the awareness and give you the information on what to look for so you can be better informed to call it out.”
For more information or to apply to be a part of the Iowa Businesses Against Trafficking program, head to the website, ibat.iowa.gov.