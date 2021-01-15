Iowa Public Health Association asks for mask requirement at State Capitol
DES MOINES — The Iowa Public Health Association has sent a letter to state lawmakers asking them to require and wear masks at the Iowa Capitol.
Executive Director Lina Tucker Reinders says in the letter that the association is, “gravely concerned about events at the Capitol contributing to the spread of the pandemic.” “The spread of the virus does not stop because of your position in work, or society, or anything else,” Reinders says. “And whenever we see people gather without a mask on, without social distancing, we know that they’re at risk. That is a public health concern.”
Republican leaders in the legislature say they can’t really enforce a mask mandate. Democrats are criticizing them for not doing enough to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the statehouse.