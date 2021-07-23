      Weather Alert

Iowa pork producer: We need year-round immigrant workers

Jul 23, 2021 @ 11:25am

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A top Iowa pork producer is pushing federal lawmakers to allow immigrant workers to stay on the job year-round. 

The Des Moines Register reports that a spokeswoman for Iowa Select Farms told U.S. senators during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday that seasonal employment currently allowed under a federal visa program is insufficient to meet the industry’s needs. 

The spokeswoman, Jen Sorenson, testified that farmers and meatpacking plants are facing severe labor shortages and need immigrant workers to be able to work year-round. 

Wednesday’s hearing focused on the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, which would provide a pathway to legal status for more than 1 million undocumented farmworkers. The U.S. House passed the bill in March.

For the latest

Trending
Mason City man wins $50K lottery prize for second time in five years
Mason City man jailed after accident that injured two
Worth County man charged with attempted burglary at Mason City apartment
Man accused of trying to run over Wright County deputy enters into plea agreement with prosecutors, faces 15 years in prison
17 GOP lawmakers, including three from north-central Iowa, ask Trinity Health to explain vaccine policy
Connect With Us