Iowa plans to evict park rangers from state-owned homes

Feb 9, 2022 @ 11:48am

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources plans to evict more than two dozen park rangers and other state parks workers from government-owned houses, citing the estimated $1 million expense of needed renovations and maintenance of the homes. 

The agency has determined that of the 26 houses on state park grounds, it would cost $341,000 to get them up to code and another $556,000 for maintenance such as replacing windows, roofs and central air and heating systems. It would need another $100,000 per year for ongoing maintenance. 

Critics of the plan say moving rangers out the parks, where they live rent-free, would mean the public would have to wait longer for help in an emergency

