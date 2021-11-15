Iowa patrol trooper died after swerving to avoid a deer
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa State Patrol says a trooper died last month in a crash when he swerved to avoid a deer while speeding to respond to a call.
Thirty-seven-year-old Ted Benda, of rural Decorah, crashed Oct. 14 on Highway 51 north of Postville. Patrol Sgt. Alex Dinka said Friday that after Benda swerved, his vehicle lost traction, entered a ditch, hit an embankment and rolled. Benda died Oct. 19.
Clayton County officials have not answered questions about the call Benda was responding to when the crash occurred.
Before serving at the State Patrol’s Oelwein post, Benda had previously served at their Mason City post.