Iowa organization frustrated with inability to continue helping Haiti

EAGLE GROVE — Officials with the GoServ Global humanitarian organization say their frustration level is growing over the situation in Haiti. The organization was co-founded in 2011 by missionary Terry Baxter and Iowa farmer Ken DeYoung following a devastating earthquake in Haiti in 2010.

DeYoung says they support operations in the southwestern part of Haiti. “We’ve been able to keep the school going, our hospital, birthing center, those kinds of things going fairly well,” DeYoung says. “But the biggest thing for us and the orphanage we support is the availability of food and fuel and that kind of thing.” He says it has been hard to get all the supplies they need. “The gangs have shut the road off going from Port-au-Prince to Le Cayes and so we haven’t been able to get many supplies. There is some food available, but it is at a ten-X price of what it was six months ago,” he says.

DeYoung says the unstable nature of the country makes it difficult to try to help. “You get to the point of desperation where it’s next to impossible. I’ve got a container of food sitting in Port-au-Price right now, been there for several weeks, that we can’t get up there,” DeYound says. “And even for me to fly in supplies to La Cayes, and I haven’t been able to get clearance to go in there since this whole shutdown happened. Even if I can, the desperation sets in to the point that you don’t hardly show up with plane load of food, everybody will know what it is.”

GoServe Global is in the process of moving from Eagle Grove to Ankeny.