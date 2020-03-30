Iowa officials confirm 38 new COVID-19 cases, two more Cerro Gordo County cases, state has 4th death
DES MOINES — Iowa health officials said Sunday that they have confirmed 38 more cases of COVID-19, including two more cases in Cerro Gordo County, and a fourth death has been reported.
The Iowa Department of Public Health said the state now has 336 positive cases, up from 298 on Saturday. The latest death was a Linn County resident between the ages of 61 and 80.
The new cases include 10 in Polk County, six in Linn County and four each in Johnson and Dubuque counties.
The two new Cerro Gordo County cases were one adult aged 18-40, and a middle-aged adult aged 41-60. There now have been six confirmed cases in Cerro Gordo County. The other previous confirmed cases in our listening area include three in Hancock County, and single cases in Butler, Wright and Kossuth counties.
The virus has now been found in 50 of Iowa’s 99 counties, and 51 Iowa residents remained hospitalized.
The new cases include nine people who range in age from 18 to 40; 14 who are 41-60 years old; 14 who are older than 60; and one child younger than 18.
The Associated Press contributed to this report