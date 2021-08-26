      Weather Alert
Iowa mother sues state over law banning local mask mandates

Aug 26, 2021 @ 12:26pm

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A western Iowa mother of twin boys is suing the state over its law banning schools from ordering face masks to be worn as a way to protect students against COVID-19. 

Frances Parr of Council Bluffs sued the state, Gov. Kim Reynolds and several state officials Monday in Polk County District Court. 

The lawsuit seeks an order requiring the state to issue a universal mask mandate for all students and school personnel. 

Parr’s children were set to start first grade in the Council Bluffs Community School District this fall, but she is now teaching them at home over fears for their safety.

