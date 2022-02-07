Iowa mid-term precinct caucuses tonight
MASON CITY — While this is not a presidential election year, Iowa’s two major political parties will be holding caucuses tonight.
The mid-term precinct caucuses kick off the convention calendar for both parties that includes county, district, and state conventions. They also determine county central committee representation, discuss platform planks and send delegates to the county conventions.
Cerro Gordo County Republicans will hold caucuses at Mason City High School, Clear Lake High School and the Rockwell Community Center starting at 7:00 PM.
Cerro Gordo County Democrats will hold their caucus event at Lincoln Intermediate School in Mason City starting at 7:00 PM.
