Iowa mid-term precinct caucuses tonight

Feb 7, 2022 @ 11:11am

MASON CITY — While this is not a presidential election year, Iowa’s two major political parties will be holding caucuses tonight.

The mid-term precinct caucuses kick off the convention calendar for both parties that includes county, district, and state conventions. They also determine county central committee representation, discuss platform planks and send delegates to the county conventions.

Cerro Gordo County Republicans will hold caucuses at Mason City High School, Clear Lake High School and the Rockwell Community Center starting at 7:00 PM.

Cerro Gordo County Democrats will hold their caucus event at Lincoln Intermediate School in Mason City starting at 7:00 PM.

For a full list of area caucus locations tonight, click on the links below:

 

Iowa Democratic Party caucus sites

 

Iowa Republican Party caucus sites

 

 

