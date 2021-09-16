      Breaking News
Iowa may receive 695 Afghan evacuees for resettlement

Sep 16, 2021 @ 11:03am

DES MOINES (AP) — Iowa is expected to receive 695 Afghan evacuees from the first group of arrivals to be resettled in the United States. 

The Biden administration on Wednesday began notifying governors and state refugee coordinators across the country about how many of the nearly 37,000 arrivals from that first wave are slated to be resettled in their states. 

A spokesman for the Iowa Department of Human Services says the evacuees coming to Iowa will be going to the major populated area such as the Des Moines and Cedar Rapids metro areas where there are resources and jobs and support systems for them.

