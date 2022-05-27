      Weather Alert

Iowa lawmakers OK deer hunting with semi-automatic rifles

May 27, 2022 @ 10:54am

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Deer hunters will be able to use semi-automatic rifles during a newly created antlerless season in January under a bill approved by lawmakers and sent to the governor. 

The measure given final approval this week by the House is designed to help control the deer population and respond to complaints that excess deer eat corn and are hazardous to motorists. 

Charles City Democratic Representative Todd Prichard, a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve, opposed the bill. He noted the AR-15 type rifles allowed for hunting were similar to those he was trained to use in the military and that ammunition authorized in the bill can travel up to 2½ miles.

For the latest

Trending
Hampton man sentenced for high-speed pursuit in Hancock County
Belmond man sentenced to ten years as part of Mason City stabbing
Clear Lake man sentenced to prison for child sexual abuse
Omaha man accused of vehicular homicide in Mason City store parking lot pleads guilty
Worth County supervisors approve declaring emergency medical services as an essential service in the county
Connect With Us