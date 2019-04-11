Iowa House to consider $150M additional money for Medicaid

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa House plans to consider a spending bill that would give Iowa Medicaid an additional $150 million to ensure all obligations are met for this year.

The measure is scheduled for debate on Thursday, but critics of privatized Medicaid say it makes no sense that insurance companies claim they’re losing money in Iowa while the state continues to pump more money the program.

UnitedHealthcare has said it’s leaving the program because it was losing millions. AmeriHealth Caritas pulled out of the program in 2017.

An updated April 1 financial report shows that in addition to this year’s shortfall, the program is underwater by nearly $80 million for 2020.

House human services budget subcommittee chairman Rep. Joel Fry says supplemental funding isn’t unusual and while he wishes it was less, lawmakers will fund Medicaid needs.