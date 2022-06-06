Iowa House primary preview — Hild challenges Bloomingdale for Republican nomination for Iowa House District 60
CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake woman is challenging an incumbent for the Republican nomination for the new Iowa House District 60 seat that includes Clear Lake and the western part of Cerro Gordo County, all of Worth and Mitchell counties, and the far northwestern part of Floyd County.
Deb Hild retired six years ago after a 37-year career as a teacher and says running for the legislature wasn’t on her radar originally, but someone mentioned the opportunity to her. Hild says one of the main issues that separates her from her opponent is right to life with life beginning at conception. “I’ve always been an advocate for pro-life, and Jane Bloomingdale from Northwood, who is the incumbent, had voted against it. She voted against the heartbeat bill, she voted against the right to life amendment both times. That’s always been a passion for me.”
Hild says she’s in favor of Governor Reynolds’ proposal to provide state scholarships for 10,000 students in low and moderate income households who enroll in private schools. That proposal passed the Iowa Senate this year but stalled when not enough Republicans in the House supported the bill. “I’ve seen kids thrive in public school, but public school isn’t for everybody. I’ve seen kids suffer in public school and switch to a private school and then thrive. I’ve always been a school choice person.”
Hild faces Jane Bloomingdale, the former Northwood mayor who has served three terms in the current House District 51. Requests to Bloomingdale for interviews have been unresponsive.
=== There’s only a handful of other contested primaries in our area for legislative seats.
– In House District 56, James Nelson of Britt and Mark Thompson of Clarion are looking for the Republican nomination.
– Three candidates are on the ballot for House District 58 Republican nomination, with Charley Thomson of Charles City, Sean Galleger of Fairbank and Jim Wright of Sumner.