Iowa House approves 2.5% increase in per-pupil funding
DES MOINES — The Iowa House has approved a 2.5% increase in Iowa’s per-pupil education funding. The House passed the proposal Thursday on a mainly party-line vote of 55-to-39. The 2.5% state supplemental aid increase and an additional $5 per student results in a state cost of $7413 for each student, or an increase of $186 for the upcoming fiscal year. Democrats had proposed a 5% increase.
Mason City Democrat Sharon Steckman was the only area legislator to speak out during final debate on the bill. She says more money needs to be spent on the state’s public schools. “Right now, according to census data, we’re 40th in per-pupil spending, we’ve dropped to $1280 below the national average per pupil spending. Representative Staed had some excellent statistics about how we’re not above average anymore, we’re below average, below the national average. Is that where we’re focusing on going?”
Steckman says the 2.5% level passed by the House and the 2.25% level proposed by Senate Republicans is disappointing. “For about 38 years, the average SSA was 4%, and it was done in a bipartisan manner, 4%. For the last 13 years, it’s been 1.9%.”
Steckman says with lower state funding, local school districts will end up hiking their property taxes. “If you are worried about property taxes, 2.5%? More school districts are going to go on budget guarantee, and they’re going to pay more property taxes to make that up. 5%, not so many raises in the property tax.”
House lawmakers also approved an additional $19 million school funding bill on a 94-1 vote that addresses inflation and the workforce shortage, with the funds being able to be utilized to employ para-educators, substitute teachers, bus drivers, and administrative and support staff, as well as to offset higher costs due to inflation.