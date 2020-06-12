      Weather Alert

Iowa House amends bill by Senate Republican lawmakers pushing to limit absentee voting

Jun 12, 2020 @ 4:55am

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa House has amended a bill sent to them by Senate Republican that would have limited the secretary of state’s ability to mail absentee ballot applications to all registered voters. 

The move comes barely a week after the state reported a record primary turnout largely due to such an action. Senate Republicans argue the changes are needed to fight voter fraud.

 The House amendment requires the secretary of state to seek permission from a legislative council before making election changes in an emergency.

