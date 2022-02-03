      Weather Alert

Iowa hospitalizations drop as virus spread rate slows

Feb 3, 2022 @ 5:07am

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The number of people being treated for the coronavirus in Iowa hospitals and those needing intensive care has continued to decline. 

Health care officials had predicted the omicron variant, which is the dominant strain in the state, would likely subside in February after Iowa reached its peak virus spread in mid-January. 

Iowa Department of Public Health Data released Wednesday shows 794 people in hospitals, down from 929 a week ago. There were 109 COVID-19 patients being treated in intensive care units, down from 165 on Jan. 26. 

Iowa officials reported another 156 deaths that occurred between Oct. 10 and Jan. 27. Iowa’s death total is now at 8,657.

