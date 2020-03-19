      Weather Alert

Iowa health officials: nine new cases of COVID-19 confirmed; Governor Reynolds press conference today at 3:00 PM on KGLO

Mar 19, 2020 @ 5:30am

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa health officials have confirmed nine additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s total Wednesday to 38. 

The Iowa Department of Public Health says three of the cases are residents of Johnson County, two are from Polk County, two are from Dallas County and the last two are from Washington and Winneshiek counties. 

Governor Reynolds will be holding a press conference at 3 o’clock this afternoon regarding COVID-19. You can hear that press conference on AM-1300 KGLO.

For the latest

