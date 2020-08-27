Iowa Governor closes bars after spike in cases among college-aged students
Governor Reynolds speaking during the Republican National Convention
JOHNSTON — Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered bars, taverns, breweries and nightclubs in six Iowa counties to close at 5 p.m. today due to a surge in Covid cases among young adults in Johnson, Story, Linn, Black Hawk, Polk and Dallas Counties.
“Really, the data is compelling,” Reynolds said during a late morning news conference. “When you look at the last two weeks, 23% of all the positive cases statewide were among young adults ages 19 through 24.”
The governor said the stats are even more alarming for the counties where college students have returned for classes the University of Iowa and Iowa State University.
“When we take a look at the last seven days, 69% of the new cases Johnson County…and 74% of new cases in Story County were among that same age group,” the governor said.
While young adults are less likely to become seriously ill if they contract Covid, Reynolds said they can spread it to others and there’s concern the virus is now so prevalent in those six counties it may lead to overloaded hospitals, outbreaks at nursing homes and workforce shortages.