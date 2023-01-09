Iowa GOP leaders celebrate big majorities as 2023 legislature begins

DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds says Iowa voters have given Republicans in the legislature a clear mandate for decisive action on key issues.

Reynolds spoke at a GOP fundraiser this morning. “Iowans like the direction that Republicans are taking this state and despite what the national media would like you to believe, there was another state other than Florida that actually had a red wave,” Reynolds said. “In fact, we had a red tsunami!”

House Republican Leader Matt Windschitl hinted at quick GOP action on major legislation. “For all the other state legislatures that are out there, get out your notebook because Iowa legislature is going to put you in the classroom and take you to school,” Windschitl said. “We’re going to show you what can get done here in the state of Iowa.”

The House and Senate convened at 10 a.m. and elected floor leaders for both political parties.