      Weather Alert

Iowa GOP congressional candidate holds six-vote lead after recount

Nov 30, 2020 @ 4:55am

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) — A Republican candidate is hanging onto a single-digit lead in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District after a recount in a race that will help determine the size of Democrats’ majority in the House of Representatives. 

Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks had just six more votes than Democrat Rita Hart after the recount wrapped up Saturday in Clinton County, which was the last of the district’s 24 counties to report its results. 

A state canvassing board is expected to meet today, the legal deadline, to certify the results of the race in which more than 394,400 votes were cast.

For the latest

Trending
Six more COVID deaths in north-central Iowa
Iowa sees most COVID deaths reported in a 24-hour period
Food Bank of Iowa CEO says food insecurity has doubled in pandemic
Clear Lake woman accused of child endangerment at daycare to be tried after impasse on plea agreement
One of Clear Lake couple pleads guilty to September burglary