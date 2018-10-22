Iowa Falls hospital to stop delivering babies

IOWA FALLS — An Iowa Falls hospital says they will no longer deliver babies.

The board of directors for the Hansen Family Hospital decided last week that they would discontinue deliveries effective November 23rd after concerns were raised about the difficulty of recruiting and retaining physicians, nursing and other support staff for the birthing unit.

The hospital says prenatal care will be provided by Iowa Falls providers, but late pregnancy appointments and deliveries will occur at partnership hospitals in neighboring communities, such as at Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa in Mason City.

Hospital CEO Doug Morse says it’s difficult to find doctors willing to deliver babies in a rural setting with its attendance malpractice risk and call burdens. He says his hospital is one of eight rural Iowa hospitals stopping deliveries this year.