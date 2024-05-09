KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Iowa facility that mistreated residents with intellectual disabilities nears closure

May 9, 2024 10:48AM CDT
FLE – This undated photo shows the outside of the Glenwood Resource Center administration building in Glenwood, Iowa. On Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, the U.S. Justice Department announced a settlement with the state of Iowa to resolve allegations of abuse and inadequate care at the state-run Glenwood Resource Center, a center for people with intellectual disabilities. (Kelsey Kremer/The Des Moines Register via AP, File)

GLENWOOD, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa facility is closing after federal investigators said it violated patients’ rights. 

The Des Moines Register reports that the 28 residents at the state-run Glenwood Resource Center for people with intellectual disabilities will be moved out by the end of June. The facility’s 235 staff members have been notified that they will be laid off. 

The U.S. Department of Justice said Iowa likely violated the federal Americans with Disabilities Act by failing to provide services that integrate patients into their communities. 

The facility had 152 patients and about 650 staff members when Gov. Kim Reynolds announced in 2022 that it would close.

