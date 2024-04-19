Iowa Ethics & Campaign Disclosure Board approves investigation into Cerro Gordo County Auditor over postage machine use

DES MOINES — The Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board has approved an investigation into the violation of campaign laws involving the Cerro Gordo County Auditor’s use of a county-owned postage meter for political purposes.

Adam Wedmore admits using a postage machine in late January to stamp 1000 pieces of campaign mail. In early February, Wedmore provided a $650 check from his election account to the auditor’s office finance director with a note stating it was for the postage cost, replacement of ink used in the postage machine, as well as any electricity used for the operation of the machine. Wedmore later admitted in an interview with law enforcement that he should not have used the machine but had always intended to reimburse the county.

Board director Zach Goodrich says Wedmore did contact him after the violation. “He called me back in February, and then subsequently a county supervisor, which I will note who herself was the subject of a complaint last year filed by Mr. Wedmore, just for some context, I don’t think they are best friends. She contacted me as well and she alerted the county sheriff who I’ve been in touch with and informed them that if the board were to approve it today, it would be an investigation of violation of 68a.505 (of the Iowa Code).”

That’s the section of Iowa Code that deals with the use of public money for political purposes. The supervisor Goodrich refers to is Lori Meacham Ginapp, who was fined $200 and reprimanded by the board after being accused of using the county’s computer network and server and using county work time in furtherance of her campaign while she was an election and drainage clerk in the Auditor’s office in 2022.

The Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board on Thursday afternoon unanimously approved the agency’s investigation.

The Board of Supervisors in March formally approved an agreement with the State Auditor’s office to conduct an investigation as well.