Iowa Democrats announce more ‘presidential preference card’ details

DES MOINES — Eligible Iowans may now go on the Iowa Democratic Party’s website and start requesting the presidential preference cards that are replacing the complicated in-person calculations that have been a long-running feature of the Iowa Democratic Party’s Caucuses.

Both major parties in Iowa will hold Caucuses on January 15, 2024. Republicans will again have a straw poll vote to determine which presidential candidate wins the Iowa GOP’s Caucuses, still the kick-off event in their party’s nominating process.

New national party rules forbid Iowa Democrats from any form of voting that would yield results that night. The Iowa Democratic Party will begin distributing presidential preference cards on January 12 and the results will be announced March 5. Iowa Democrats have hired a vendor to count the cards, which are to be mailed in. You have to be a registered Democrat to participate.

Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips announced last week that he’s running against President Biden. The Iowa Democratic Party’s state central committee will meet in December to decide which candidates’ names will appear on their presidential preference cards.