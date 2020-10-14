      Weather Alert

Iowa COVID hospitalizations hit another all-time high, 31 hospitalized locally

Oct 14, 2020 @ 11:01am

DES MOINES — The state of Iowa has set another new record for the number of COVID-19 patients that are hospitalized. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website, 473 patients are in an Iowa hospital as 74 people were admitted between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Of those 473, 31 people are hospitalized locally: seven in Cerro Gordo, six in Winnebago, five in Floyd, four each in Hancock and Wright, three in Kossuth, and one each in Butler and Franklin.

In the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, the number of active cases in our listening area dropped by three to 709. 184 of those are in Cerro Gordo, 160 in Kossuth, 105 in Wright, 91 in Winnebago, 37 in Mitchell, 36 in Hancock, 30 in Floyd, 29 in Butler, 19 in Worth and 18 in Franklin.

The 10-county area’s 14-day average positivity rate was 8.0%, slightly higher than the 7.8% rate at the same time on Tuesday morning.

Statewide in the same 24 hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning: there were 11 more deaths for a total now of 1492; 1180 more cases were identified for a total of 101,812; 992 more recoveries have been reported for a total now of 79.049.

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 1194 11
Butler 325 3
Floyd 397 2
Franklin 363
Hancock 253 4
Kossuth 388 9
Mitchell 211 1
Winnebago 374 6
Worth 119
Wright 668 6
Area Total 4292 42

 

Active Cases 10/14/20
 Active Cases 10/9/20
Active Cases 10/1/20
Cerro Gordo 184 203 192
Butler 29 33 20
Floyd 30 32 48
Franklin 18 19 18
Hancock 36 30 21
Kossuth 160 177 161
Mitchell 37 40 69
Winnebago 91 120 119
Worth 19 21 27
Wright 105 92 67
Area Total 709 767 742

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 987 12
Butler 294 2
Floyd 357 4
Franklin 327 1
Hancock 213 1
Kossuth 228 13
Mitchell 174 1
Winnebago 267 9
Worth 100
Wright 562 2
Area Total 3509 45

 

 

Deaths
New
Cerro Gordo 23
Butler 2
Floyd 10
Franklin 18
Hancock 4
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago 16
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 74 0

 

14-day average positivity rate %
Cerro Gordo 6.1
Butler 8.3
Floyd 6.6
Franklin 3
Hancock 10.2
Kossuth 12.5
Mitchell 3.4
Winnebago 9.6
Worth 3.6
Wright 14.3
Area Average 8

 

 

Hospitalized
Cerro Gordo 7
Butler 1
Floyd 5
Franklin 1
Hancock 4
Kossuth 3
Mitchell
Winnebago 6
Worth
Wright 4
Area Total 31
