Iowa COVID hospitalizations hit another all-time high, 31 hospitalized locally
DES MOINES — The state of Iowa has set another new record for the number of COVID-19 patients that are hospitalized. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website, 473 patients are in an Iowa hospital as 74 people were admitted between Tuesday and Wednesday.
Of those 473, 31 people are hospitalized locally: seven in Cerro Gordo, six in Winnebago, five in Floyd, four each in Hancock and Wright, three in Kossuth, and one each in Butler and Franklin.
In the 24-hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, the number of active cases in our listening area dropped by three to 709. 184 of those are in Cerro Gordo, 160 in Kossuth, 105 in Wright, 91 in Winnebago, 37 in Mitchell, 36 in Hancock, 30 in Floyd, 29 in Butler, 19 in Worth and 18 in Franklin.
The 10-county area’s 14-day average positivity rate was 8.0%, slightly higher than the 7.8% rate at the same time on Tuesday morning.
Statewide in the same 24 hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning: there were 11 more deaths for a total now of 1492; 1180 more cases were identified for a total of 101,812; 992 more recoveries have been reported for a total now of 79.049.
|
|
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|1194
|11
|Butler
|325
|3
|Floyd
|397
|2
|Franklin
|363
|
|Hancock
|253
|4
|Kossuth
|388
|9
|Mitchell
|211
|1
|Winnebago
|374
|6
|Worth
|119
|
|Wright
|668
|6
|
|
|
|Area Total
|4292
|42
|
|
|Active Cases 10/9/20
|
|Cerro Gordo
|184
|203
|192
|Butler
|29
|33
|20
|Floyd
|30
|32
|48
|Franklin
|18
|19
|18
|Hancock
|36
|30
|21
|Kossuth
|160
|177
|161
|Mitchell
|37
|40
|69
|Winnebago
|91
|120
|119
|Worth
|19
|21
|27
|Wright
|105
|92
|67
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|709
|767
|742
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|987
|12
|Butler
|294
|2
|Floyd
|357
|4
|Franklin
|327
|1
|Hancock
|213
|1
|Kossuth
|228
|13
|Mitchell
|174
|1
|Winnebago
|267
|9
|Worth
|100
|
|Wright
|562
|2
|
|
|
|Area Total
|3509
|45
|
|Deaths
|
|Cerro Gordo
|23
|
|Butler
|2
|
|Floyd
|10
|
|Franklin
|18
|
|Hancock
|4
|
|Kossuth
|
|
|Mitchell
|
|
|Winnebago
|16
|
|Worth
|
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|74
|0
|
|
14-day average positivity rate %
|Cerro Gordo
|6.1
|Butler
|8.3
|Floyd
|6.6
|Franklin
|3
|Hancock
|10.2
|Kossuth
|12.5
|Mitchell
|3.4
|Winnebago
|9.6
|Worth
|3.6
|Wright
|14.3
|
|
|Area Average
|8
|
|Hospitalized
|Cerro Gordo
|7
|Butler
|1
|Floyd
|5
|Franklin
|1
|Hancock
|4
|Kossuth
|3
|Mitchell
|
|Winnebago
|6
|Worth
|
|Wright
|4
|
|
|Area Total
|31